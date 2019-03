In the months before my son was born last year, I worried having two kids would reduce my time for creativity even more than one had. To combat what I felt was a loss of creativity, I decided to write a haiku every night. In my mind, it was Minimum Viable Creativity. Before we went from a family of three to a family of four, the haiku were about TV or food or the like, but when my son was born, he was the subject the first night, and the second, and before I knew it, the nightly haiku was now a nightly parenting haiku – or a haidad. It turns out the nightly parenting haiku is not only Minimum Viable Creativity, but also an opportunity to journal milestones every night without having to figure out what to say. Journaling is easier when it’s 17 syllables a day.

Here is the first year of haidad, all in one place. Some of these were originally posted with an accompanying picture, but, um, I took the pictures off for publication here.

2/2

This is my baby

Callum, born today at 2.

Mom and babe are good

2/3

Totally forgot

How to care for a newborn.

Swaddle game rusty.

2/4

If you need a day

Bed in a pinch, you can use

A laundry basket.

Grace taught us that one

When we needed one for her,

But she fit better.

2/5

Only 3 days old

Already louder than his

Sister ever was.

2/6

Not even a week

And I’ve already gotten

His poop on my clothes.

2/7

This little dude has

Now woken up my daughter

Four times in three days.

2/8

I hope I never

Forget the faces this kid

Makes at six days old

2/9

We made it a week

The last seven days a blur

Time marked by diapers.

2/10

A once beloved

Toy jettisoned for something

New is heartbreaking.

2/11

My sleepy little

Boy is starting to wake up.

It’s gonna get late.

2/12

He gained weight back so

Fast, we don’t have to go back

For his two week check.

2/13

I asked, “Hey, bud, can

You stop kicking the seat?” “But

My feet want to dance.”

2/14

Zero degrees and

My nutso daughter wanted

To go to the park.

2/15

It began tonight.

Proper foundation building

Via tummy time.

2/16

I don’t think I have

It in me to take my girl

For her first haircut.

2/17

A three quart a week

Yogurt habit and now she

Won’t eat it at all.

2/18

I have to figure

Out how to rock him in the

Rocker while I sleep.

2/19

By giving me a

Hug, she can make the knot in

My chest disappear.

2/20

When he’s asleep and

His arms fly out wide because

He startled himself.

2/21

Daughter hardly eats

Lunch or dinner but it’s cool.

She eats four breakfasts.

2/22

Said ‘cranberry juice’

Instead of ‘hamburger juice.’

Guess she’s growing up.

2/23

Dude’s only been here

Three weeks, but he’s already

Totally exhausted.

2/24

For such a little

Girl, she talks about nipples

More than you’d expect.

2/25

Crossing my fingers

For no kid waking thunder.

Last night was too loud.

2/26

A newborn’s clothes are

Totally pointless, but they’re

Also cute as hell.

2/27

Housed two hot dogs at

The bar. So it’s pretty clear

That she’s my best girl.

2/28

Every day, she runs

A master class in subtle

Manipulation.

2/29

Something weird about

Watching Walking Dead with a

Newborn on your lap.

3/1

Right before a nap

She said, “I like ice cream. It’s

Good, right?” That’s my girl.

3/2

One month old today.

Time is not a flat circle,

But it does go fast.

3/3

Little dude’s had a

Cold for his entire life.

Babies get stuffy.

3/4

These kids are wearing

Me down and soon there will be

Nothing of me left.

3/5

Used to be smarter,

But then I had two kids and

Now I’m pretty dumb.

3/6

Big girl sleeping in

A big girl bed can get up

Whenever she wants.

3/7

He took a bottle,

So he’ll be graduating

High school pretty soon.

3/8

Her morning cuddles

Are a good reason to go

To bed earlier.

3/9

It’s such a sweet look

She gives while not doing what

You told her to do.

3/10

She’ll stop dancing while

I brush her hair someday and

It’ll go smoother.

3/11

As a baby she

Didn’t laugh for 10 months but

Now she loves tickles.

3/12

A Haiku about

Missing my family, but

I’m not saying “fam.”

3/13

Only gone two days

But I bet both of them will

Have aged immensely.

3/14

He doesn’t cry, if

You hold him. He sleeps pretty

Well, if you hold him.

3/15

Why is he crying?

Is he sick? Dirty? Hungry?

Oh, guess he’s tired?

3/16

We had pulled chicken

On rolls tonight. Of course she

Only ate the roll.

3/17

“Yesterday I threw

Up in my crib when I was

A little girl, right?”

3/18

When going to bed

She wraps her bangs around her

Finger for comfort

So I assume we’ll

Never cut her hair until

It’s Rapunzel-length.

3/19

Swim class, big walk, nap,

Shampoo, dance party, dinner.

It was a big day.

3/20

Snack, Potty, Nap is

The toddler set version of

a Gym, Tan, Laundry.

3/21

All I’m saying is

The kid better really like

His new Rock n Play.

3/22

Formerly sweet kid

Now learning insults. First one?

“I’m not your best friend.”

3/23

If you are what you

Eat, my daughter is Peking

Ravioli now.

3/24

She eats hummus by

The literal spoonful, but

chick peas, oh no!

3/25

Still doesn’t know there’s

An ice cream shop named for her,

But she’s getting close.

3/26

“Two more minutes.” “No!

FIVE more minutes.” She counts now,

Which will be trouble.

3/27

After waking she

Said, “I’m awake now.” And then,

“You’re a good jumper.”

3/28

She said “Pizza Cat”

All night. Not sure why, but I’m

Certainly intrigued.

3/29

“*Your* son just peed in

His ear.” Sure, he’s *my* son when

He pees in his ear.

3/30

Parenting’s hard when

You have to make rules like, “no

Bare butts on the couch.”

3/31

My children took my

Short-term memory and they’re

Not giving it back.

4/1

She tried to skip her

Nap today, like a goon, but

I wouldn’t let her.

4/2

Getting kids to sleep

At night always feels like a

Minor miracle.

4/3

She was holding a

Bag of popcorn kernels when

They spilled on the floor.

4/4

Take my word for it,

She keeps doing cute things that

Are hard to describe.

4/5

She likes to try things

Like trying one bite from five

Different doughnuts.

cc Blackbird Doughnuts

4/6

The kid doesn’t nap,

And when he’s tired he cries

Just like a baby.

4/7

He wants to go to

Bed earlier, but he can’t.

We’re still eating then.

4/8

Fell asleep doing

Bedtime. It’s a wonder it

Hasn’t happened more.

4/9

The kids always end

Up with devil locks in their

Hair when I do bath

4/10

Treats rule everything

Around her. Get the candy!

Sugar, sugar, ya’ll!

4/11

All of a sudden

She does whatever she wants.

There are no more rules.

4/12

Goldfish for breakfast

Apple juice for lunch. Dinner?

Cheese puffs, broccoli.

4/13

He came to kick ass

And spit up a lot, but he’s

Not done spitting up.

4/14

For someone who claims

To be potty trained she pees

On the floor a lot.

4/15

“You’re not my best friend

Anymore because you keep

Saying ‘go to sleep’.”

4/16

She’s a BernieBro

About after dinner treats.

I kind of am, too.

4/17

I asked for a bite

Of her dumpling. She said, “It’s

Not gonna happen.”

4/18

She actually

Ate three distinct meals today

And plenty of snacks.

4/19

First dentist vist

Today. The toothpaste flavor?

“Vanilla Cupcake.”

4/20

Tonight she didn’t

Eat more than she did eat. Her

Plate was very full.

4/21

A few years ago,

I dressed my daughter like Prince.

Who wore it better?

RIP, Prince.

4/22

She didn’t want a

Piece of karpas on her plate.

“But, it’s symbolic!”

4/23

She always closes

Her door behind her when she

Wakes up in the night.

4/24

She turned three today.

I’m already nostalgic

For my little girl.

4/25

She said, “Pooping is

More important than Peppa

Pig,” which is correct.

4/26

I had to go out

Before bed so she stayed up

Until I got back.

4/27

She forgot how to

Fall asleep and now it’s all

Very terrible.

4/28

Tonight’s bedtime has

Gone one million times better

Than last night. So far.

4/29

It was almost two

Hours before she came out

Of her room tonight.

4/30

In swim class she swam

With nothing but a floatie.

She’s come a long way!

5/1

She said she couldn’t

Taste the broccoli if she

Shut her eyes tightly.

5/2

Imagination

Is fine, but I don’t support

Pretending to poop.

5/3

So mad about how

Bedtime went tonight, there’s no

Joke in this haiku.

5/4

Bedtime was delayed

Tonight when Pacifier

Fell in the toilet.

5/5

Children conspire

To destroy any semblance

Of a peaceful night.

5/6

He smiles all the

Time, and he’s a giant. But

He’s a shrieker, too.

5/7

Having fruit leather

Around is one of the great

Parts of raising kids.

5/8

Today, both my kids

Pooped on mom for Mother’s Day.

Shout out to the moms!

5/9

It’s just a phase. It’s

Just a phase. It’s just a phase.

It’s just a dang phase.

5/10

I thought she’d be shy

And scared at her check up, but

She handled it fine.

5/11

She told her first joke

Tonight. I was just as proud

As I thought I’d be.

5/12

Little kids have no

Sense of personal space. They

Always stand so close.

5/13

Takes an hour to

Get a five minute nap which

Seems reasonable.

5/14

She says ‘showentell’

Instead of ‘hotel,’ and I’m

Not correcting her.

5/15

She tried beef tartare

Last night and liked it because

It was on Saltines.

5/16

I read books with her

Every night, but I hide the

Really awful ones.

5/17

She’s not so great at

Cleaning up after herself

So we know she’s ours.

5/18

The simplest thing;

Now she alternates feet when

Going up the stairs.

5/19

I’m told he’s started

Laughing, but I’m not so sure.

She only laughed once.

5/20

He rolled over for

The first time right before I

Headed out to work.

5/21

First parentless swim

Class today. She did fine and

I was super proud.

5/22

Little babies don’t

Need cargo pants and barely

Have a use for hoods.

5/23

Son celebrated

Wife’s first day back at work by

Pooping on her skirt.

5/24

I don’t judge, but a

Kid at the park today wore

An old dog jacket.

5/25

My rotten kids have

Gotten up at 5 AM

3 days in a row.

5/26

As a baby, my

Daughter had a lot of chill,

But my son does not.

5/27

I got a clip of

Him laughing which proves he’s not

Totally mirthless.

5/28

It was hot today,

But they didn’t melt, which would

Have been pretty weird

5/29

Grabbing sweets at the

Memorial Day Parade,

Smiling widely.

5/30

Add cocoa to a

Smoothie to turn your daughter

Into the Joker.

5/31

I skipped sunscreen for

Her because it was shady

And now she’s sunburned.

6/1

Turns out, you can’t stop

Laughing when your kid says, “No!

Stop laughing at me!”

6/2

Something I didn’t

Expect my daughter to like

Is calamari.

6/3

The kids sat in an

Ant patch and got bit. “There were

Hundreds and hundreds!”

6/4

To her it’s normal

Eating dumplings along with

Tikka Masala.

6/5

“Do you know who is

My best friend? Cake.” She is young,

But her heart’s open.

6/6

He’s so happy when

He wakes up while you’re trying

To put him to sleep.

6/7

She just came out of

Her room because, “There are two

Scaries in my bed.”

6/8

Malapropisms

Like “arbow” for “elbow” make

Great haikus always.

6/9

I get crankier

Than her on the days when she

Gets up too early.

6/10

She’s asleep on the

Edge of the bed with her face

Pressed into the wall.

6/11

She took out all the

Little shrimps from the House Fried

Rice, and she ate them.

6/12

So far, one of my

Best dad-moves is getting her

to call “shorts” “short pants.”

6/13

The infant version

Of ‘Stay Woke’ involves missing

Naps and things like that.

6/14

I call her Baba,

I call him Baba, and I

Call the cats Baba.

6/15

One reason he can’t

Sit up is because his head

Is so gigantic.

6/16

I had the chance to

Say, “can you stop licking your

Baby please?” today.

6/17

For wife’s birthday she

Said she was getting a train,

And a ladybug.

6/18

Found a nip at the

Field and spilled it on herself.

Strawberry vodka.

6/19

Made him laugh twice this

Week, which is twice as much as

She laughed when little.

6/20

To make him cry, put

Watermelon in his mouth

And then take it out.

6/21

She said, “OK, I’m

Not going to step on his

Eyes or anything.”

6/22

She has so many

Toys and books she never sees.

I hope he likes them

6/23

She lost her Special

Treat when she went into the

Pool with her shoes on.

6/24

As she ran around

In circles in the driveway

She yelled, “Yeah, magic!”

6/25

I don’t know how long

The morning snuggles will last,

But they’re pretty great.

6/26

She got it in her

Head giraffes roar and I’m not

Saying anything.

6/27

At his first day of

Day care, they said he was “a

Very good baby.”

6/28

Another Haiku

About my kid not going

To sleep on her own.

6/29

Watching her eat pasta

One spaghetti piece at a

Time is annoying.

6/30

I hold her hand tight

Because maybe she won’t let

Me when she’s older.

7/1

He uses up all

His naps at day care, so he

Doesn’t nap at home.

7/2

She couldn’t have been

Happier when she smiled

And said, “I ate rocks!”

7/3

You can imagine

What I said when fireworks

Startled her awake.

You know, because she

Falls asleep so easily

Every single night.

7/4

“Don’t swallow the pit.

Don’t swallow the pit, honey!”

“Swallowed it.” Oh well.

7/5

We stopped reading the

Wonder Woman book when she

Asked, “Where are her clothes?”

7/6

The heat doesn’t make

Her melt and I don’t think she

Feels temperature.

7/7

I don’t know how I’ll

Explain weeks like these to my

Kids when they’re older.

7/8

The last few weeks she

Expresses opinions more;

Mostly about clothes.

7/9

I’m consistent in

My routine, she’s consistent

In opposition.

7/10

Pick songs you love for

Lullabies because you’ll sing

Them millions of times.

7/11

On vacation one

Of them inevitably

Will get pretty sick.

7/12

She used to be scared

Of water, but now she runs

Into freezing ponds.

7/13

“Toilet paper!” – From

The other side of the house

I heard a holler.

7/14

Future me won’t wish

To have read fewer books with

Her during bedtime.

7/15

Negative eight or

Ninety degrees, it’s the same.

“Dad, let’s go outside.”

7/16

He used to have no

Chill at all, but now he’s got

Quite a bit of chill.

7/17

This week, she started

To realize we own the ice

Cream store we go to.

7/18

He’s enthralled with his

Big sister already, and

She’s sweet on him, too.

7/19

Today he had his

First bites of solid food. He’s

Gonna eat so much.

7/20

“I’ll be the mommy

Wonder Woman Elsa. You

Be Elsa baby.”

7/21

I’m glad they’re asleep

And not watching this garbage.

They deserve better.

7/22

I lose my mind when

She comes out of her room 10

Times after bedtime.

7/23

Seems like everyone

Would be happier with a

New bedtime routine.

7/24

Put them both to sleep

By myself. I never want

To do that again.

7/25

She glances at meals,

But snacks are when she gets a

Chance to really shine.

7/26

They’ll never believe

Me that watermelons used

To have seeds in them.

7/27

Her first baseball game

Today was the Red Sox vs

The Daniel Tigers.

7/28

One day we’ll all sleep

Through the night again and it

Will be magical.

7/29

The kids were still up

After dinner for our 10th

Anniversary.

7/30

Now he’s jabbering

Constantly. I expect the

House will get louder.

7/31

He’s so delighted

To see her in the morning.

Giant baby grins.

8/1

He sits up all by

Himself now, one step closer

To independence.

8/2

She likes the sound of

Tooting in the tub. I’ll read

This at her wedding.

8/3

Toothpaste isn’t a

Thing she eats anymore. Now

She just spits it out.

8/4

I was going to

Mention on Tuesday that he’s

Now been here 6 months.

8/5

He got poop in his

Hair because he’s a baby.

That’s what babies do.

8/6

If we get tired

Of his name, we can call him

Avocado lips.

8/7

“Did you poop in your

Pants?” Unabashedly and

With conviction: “Yes.”

8/8

He stays pretty calm

As long as we keep giving

Him cherries to eat.

8/9

This morning was the

First time she told me about

A dream that she had.

8/10

I don’t want to shame

This kid, but his thighs are too

Big for the Bumbo.

8/11

Putting tortilla

Chips in her sandwich blew her

Tiny little mind.

8/12

It’s that time of the

Summer when her whole body

Is a giant scab.

8/13

She skipped nap today

And yesterday which I hope

Isn’t a new trend.

8/14

Two front teeth starting

To burst through his gums. He bit

Me with them today.

8/15

It is possible

To love your child, but hate

One of their dumb toys.

8/16

Tried to sneak some kale

Into her ‘smoodie’ but she

Wasn’t to be fooled.

8/17

They’ll be different

Growing up in the city,

And not the suburbs.

8/18

She said, ‘Popsicle’

Two hundred times in the ten

Minutes before bed.

8/19

We finally cut

Off her baby curls today.

Now her hair is straight.

8/20

“You were very brave

When I was putting stickers

On your face, daddy.”

8/21

We all think this, but

For real, my kid sounds like a

Velociraptor.

8/22

Nobody tell her

The Olympics are over.

It’ll break her heart.

She liked diving and

Gymnastics and we have those

On the DVR.

8/23

She dropped her ice cream

Cone on the ground today so

I let her eat mine.

8/24

She wants training wheels

For her balance bike and it

Doesn’t work that way.

8/25

I don’t want to jinx

Myself, but we might have solved

The bedtime issue.

8/26

Postage stamps are not

The same as stickers is an

Expensive lesson.

8/27

He doesn’t sleep with

His bum way up in the air.

That’s something I miss.

8/28

There’s nothing cuter

Than a tubby baby dressed

Up in his dad’s suit.

8/29

It’s amazing how

Much kids wiggle right before

They finally sleep.

8/30

On the potty, she

“Works” on her phone. No idea

Where she got that from.

8/31

Some nights the only

One who’s not melting down is

The seven month old.

9/1

His version of ‘feed

a cold’ is ‘wake up every

forty five minutes.’

9/2

I try not to laugh

When she calls me a “Poopy

head,” but it’s so hard.

9/3

“My tummy hurts.” “Well,

Do you think drinking water

From the bath is why?”

9/4

I hate when she takes

Off her shoes at the park, but

Kids should be barefoot.

9/5

If the snack bar at

The Museum of Science

Was good, we’d go broke.

9/6

At the park today

She met a dog named Trixie

She wasn’t scared of.

9/7

It keeps happening

Where I find myself thinking

About minivans.

9/8

She knows the word ‘sneeze,’

But I like, “He bless you’d on

His shirt” much better.

9/9

When she’s finished, she

Rushes to throw out food her

Hungry dad would eat.

9/10

It’s cliche, but she’s

Actually afraid of

The clown in her book.

9/11

She decided that

Ferdinand the Bull’s middle

Name should be Aaron.

9/12

He had a sick day

Today; the first where we both

Had somewhere to be.

9/13

She eats more slowly

Than the slowest eater I

Know, who is her mom.

9/14

A really bad name

For a thing kids catch is Hand,

Foot, and Mouth Disease.

9/15

She kind of sleep walked

To the potty, then knocked her

Brush in the toilet.

9/16

She played Miss Cathy,

The librarian, while she

Read to her brother.

9/17

Two things about my

Son: He’s got great hair and he

Drools like a faucet.

9/18

“If I don’t go to

Sleep, they can’t wake me up” is

A bad strategy.

9/19

Who knew all children

Turned into tiny monsters

In mid-September.

9/20

She takes pictures and

Says, “Say, ‘I like tacos’,” which

I didn’t teach her.

9/21

Each day at the park

A new parent gets to ask,

“Where did your pants go?”

9/22

A day alone with

The kid goes fast when he takes

A three hour nap.

9/23

When you don’t know what

To do while your kid takes a

Long nap, it’s stressful.

9/24

She asked, “Who tooted?”

I didn’t know, so I said,

“Well, was it you?” “Yeah!”

9/25

She laughed hard when I

Gave her a piggy back ride

Running down the street.

9/26

It’s hilarious

To babies when dad is shocked

By poopy diapers

9/27

All of a sudden,

We’re giggling our heads off,

But we don’t know why.

9/28

It feels judgy when

He comes home from daycare with

His hair brushed down flat.

9/29

You never finish

Sleep training, it finishes

You before you’re done.

9/30

I caught her in the

Bathroom giving a drink to

The cat from the sink.

10/1

I let her watch more

Peppa Pig than I should since

The voices are cute.

10/2

Our jolly baby

Boy is eight months old today.

He’s pretty mellow.

10/3

She walks through the house

Filling random bags with all

The stuff she can find.

10/4

If I could teach her

Dikembe’s finger wag I’d

Be really happy.

10/5

He’s more excited

About food than his sister,

She has gotten bored.

10/6

Tonight we figured

Out how much tickling is

Too much tickling.

10/7

They don’t tell you in

Books, but it seems wrong to hold

Your kid upside down.

10/8

In swim class, Denise

Said, “Grace and Hazel, please don’t

Hold hands in the pool.”

10/9

My kid doesn’t eat

Dinner, and then complains she’s

Hungry. Like all kids.

10/10

Hand-wash only clothes

For infants are created

By awful monsters.

10/11

A cat that throws up

Tons is really good practice

For gross baby stuff.

10/12

She went in for a

Kiss before bed and he sneezed

Right into her mouth.

10/13

“All the colors mixed

Together” is what she said

Was her favorite.

10/14

Is three and a half

Year sleep regression a thing?

Asking for a kid.

10/15

The best haikus come

To me at 3am when

He’s woken us up.

10/16

Today I won an

Epic power struggle with

My awesome daughter.

10/17

The sleep trouble from

This summer came back and is

Causing more trouble.

10/18

“Dante told a joke.

The cow had a chicken on

his head… Now laugh guys.”

10/19

He was so scared when

Daycare carved a pumpkin he

Cried for an hour.

10/20

“Your daughter’s wash-cloth

Is stuck in the elephant.

She put it in there.”

10/21

She called the doctor:

“Aaron was broken by a

Monster and a shark.”

10/22

Daddy Paci is

The male paci fairy and

He came by last night.

10/23

“What are you dressed as?”

“A runner. And a mommy.

I’m also married.”

10/24

Today she’s three and

A half, which is a haiku

Worthy milestone.

10/25

They say kids clothing

Is junk that falls apart fast,

But this shirt was mine.

10/26

He’s trying to crawl

But so far he’s managed to

Only scoot backwards.

10/27

She learned these words the

Same week and mixes them up:

“Tuna,” “Vagina.”

10/28

I had to tell the

Small goon not to put her feet

In her brother’s mouth.

10/29

She got a bloody

Nose after flipping off the

Couch onto her face.

10/30

The next time she turns

Down a drink of bathwater

Will be the first time.

10/31

I think she needs one

More year for peak Halloween

Craziness to show.

11/1

He picks up food by

The fistfull and sometimes gets

A bit in his mouth.

11/2

The cats will convince

Her at some point soon to let

Them sleep in her bed.

11/3

She eats two dinners

Sometimes, and sometimes she eats

No dinner at all.

11/4

On a hike today,

She hugged a rock, so I think

She needs more nature.

11/5

A baby bundled

Against the chill, laughing in

A swing is calming.

11/6

She wants to know when

It’s finally going to

Start snowing this year.

11/7

It’s when they both get

Cranky at the same time that

Things become hairy.

11/8

I don’t know yet what

I’ll be able to tell them

About tonight’s vote.

11/9

The future is less

Scary for him than her, but

I’m worried for both.

11/10

A cold has made her

Voice hoarse right now and she sounds like

Like a teenager.

11/11

She turns every bag

With handles into a purse,

We have to hide them.

11/12

Immediately

After entering a house,

She takes off her socks.

11/13

Tried to convince my

Daughter she liked lasagna,

But it didn’t work.

11/14

“I didn’t be good”

Is why she missed getting

A check mark at school.

11/15

They were both asleep

By seven thirty, which feels

Like a vacation.

11/16

I like when I can

Make the Haiku just one word:

Amoxicillin.

11/17

His favorite thing

Is to scoot backwards under

The table and cry.

11/18

Doc McStuffins has

Replaced Peppa Pig and it’s

Good, but no Peppa.

11/19

The messiest thing

You can give a baby to

Eat is corn muffins.

11/20

Invariably,

One gets up early, while the

other sleeps in late.

11/21

The popcorn maker

Is just about the best thing

She’s seen in her life.

11/22

He wouldn’t sleep at

4 AM. Then he crawled for

The very first time.

11/23

She listed the friends

She likes, and then said, “I don’t

Like Curious George.”

11/24

This morning she ate

Peking Ravioli for

Thanksgiving breakfast.

11/25

Yesterday he ate

Everything at dinner. She

Ate only a roll.

11/26

He hates having his

Nose blown more than anyone’s

Hated anything.

11/27

To get her to eat

Them, I said cucumbers were

“Salad Marshmallows.”

11/28

She can make a mess

Faster than I can clean and

I just have to deal.

11/29

A crazy thing to

Do with kids is make dinner

An hour early.

11/30

He can’t hug or talk,

But when he headbutts you he’s

Saying, “I love you.”

12/1

Bad bedtimes would be

Good if we had different

Personalities.

12/2

Today she asked for

Help and said, “This is too hard

For little mommies.”

12/3

Usually when we

Have a sitter, they put the

Diaper on backwards.

12/4

Weekend mornings we

Wake early, bake, and listen

To country music.

12/5

James the cat meows

Loudly when the baby cries

In his crib at night.

12/6

Her “computer” is

A Bluetooth keyboard with a

Blue yoga block screen.

12/7

When he woke at 2,

I made a reservation

And wrote this haiku.

12/8

Our enemy at

Night is a cute little boy

With puppy PJs.

12/9

Have a 10 month old

To find all the things a 10

Month old can’t play with.

12/10

Giants scare her, but

Good thing giants are scared of

Cats and we’ve got two.

12/11

“Daddy!” “Yeah?” “No, I

Wasn’t calling you, I just

said the word, ‘Daddy’!”

12/12

When she was younger

Her poop smelled like yogurt. His

Smells like Cheerios.

12/13

She started blowing

Her nose by herself and it’s

Pretty impressive.

12/14

We finally found

Some foods he won’t eat. The dude

Hates eggs and pancakes.

12/15

I find Cheerios

In my shoes when I keep them

Under the high chair.

12/16

She got a troll from

The cereal box and called

It ‘Remote Control.’

12/17

Today we kicked snow,

Walked in slush, built snowmen, and

Ran in a rock club.

12/18

She forgot we ate

Dinner and asked right before

Bed why we hadn’t.

12/19

She got really mad

When the band-aid didn’t take

Away her booboo.

12/20

Birthday dinners are

Fun, but chaotic when you

Bring a ton of kids.

12/21

“Iron supplements

Taste lousy,” the doctor said

But our kids love(d) it.

12/22

She wouldn’t complain

About being so hungry

If she ate her lunch.

12/23

They say don’t go to

The store when your 3-year-old

Is very hungry.

12/24

“When I’m 4 can I

Zac all the candles?” Zac is

The sound a match makes.

12/25

Holidays are so

Exhausting, but then again

So is every day.

12/26

Got both kids to sleep

In a hotel room we’re in.

I’m a magician.

12/27

She has a charming,

Enthusiastic affect

When opening gifts.

12/28

Now he drinks through a

Straw, pulls up, and claps. He’s full

Of developments.

12/29

We moved the crib out

Of our room, so now they share

A room. Fingers crossed.

12/30

No one loved their gift

More than the baby loves his

Brand new xylophone.

12/31

Shout out to all the

Parents who won’t make it close

To midnight tonight.

1/1/17

She spent most of the

Day saying “Rabbit rabbit!

And Happy New Year!”

1/2/17

He threw up. Then two

Nights later, she threw up, too,

Then they were both fine.

1/3/17

She sat quietly

For 10 minutes with a friend

Popping bubble wrap.

1/4/17

She repeats herself

For as long as I ignore

Her. It’s endearing.

1/5/17

I realized I spend

A lot of time watching him

And smiling dumbly.

1/6/17

Several months ago

She fell on her buttcheek and

Said her “face bum” hurt.

1/7

Tonight we had an

Old fashioned “poop-in-the-tub

And-on-mom party.”

1/8/17

Most sleep issues for

Kids would be solved if they learned

To breath through their mouth.

1/9/17

She whispered, “Funky”

Into my ear like fifteen

Times this afternoon.

1/10/17

She doesn’t eat meals

But she has the gall to say,

“My face is hungry.”

1/11/17

In the car, she said,

“The moon’s following us. The

Light will help us see.”

1/12/17

The daycare said his

Hair was bothering him and

Getting in his eyes.

1/13/17

Two days ago, they

Both had colds, and today the

Two of us have colds.

1/14/17

It seems like city

Babies don’t love riding in

Cars. At least not ours.

1/15/17

She said her “bum burped”

Which is something I bet all

Kids say at some point.

1/16/17

I dreamt they had slept

Until 8:10, but it was

5 when they woke us.

1/17/17

He rolled on the floor

For 10 minutes trying to

Bite my socks today.

1/18/17

In the last few weeks

She started coloring in

The lines and it’s great.

1/19/17

She sticks out her bum

When I dry her hair so it

Can get blow-dried, too.

1/20/17

I never thought I’d

Beg a baby to just sleep

Until six thirty.

1/21/17

She got a doctor’s

Kit and coat and calls herself

Doctor McCohen.

1/22/17

Having a baby

In the house means someone will

Eat all the bread ends.

1/23/17

It’s kind of funny

How often kids randomly

Fall out of their chairs.

1/24/17

The stories she tells

Feature made up places and

People, even words.

1/25/17

“You know what I can

Lick? My neck.” And yet, she can’t.

She still tried to, though.

1/26/17

Routines on routines.

With children, it’s the only

Way to not go nuts.

1/27

They knew I had to

Go away so they thought they’d

Get in bed with us.

1/28/17

She’s started dropping

F Bombs here and there and it’s

So disconcerting.

1/29/17

I got a ‘Welcome

Home’ hug at around 6 this

Morning. It was nice.

1/30/17

He doesn’t have words.

If he did, he’d be talking

In his sleep tonight.

1/31/17

“I’m upstairs looking

At myself in the mirror

Doing jumping jacks.”

2/1/17

Pretty ready for

His string of winter colds to

Be done forever.

2/2/17

Now the big boy is

One year old. Happy birthday,

Buddy, I love you.